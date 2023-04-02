Block O Boosters provide laxers with safety collars

The Block O Booster Club donated Q-collars to the OFA boys and girls lacrosse teams. These collars are designed to prevent concussions. The boosters donated one for each goalie position. “Doing our part to keep our Devils safe,” said a spokesperson for the booster club. Pictured is Coach Andrew Roddy with a Q-collar given to Goalie Alex Worden. Provided Photo
