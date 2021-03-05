GOUVERNEUR — Alisha L. Trickey, 21, of Ogdensburg, was charged by village police Feb. 2, with fourth-degree grand larceny on an arrest warrant alleging she stole a 2013 Ford Fusion in April.
She was released under probation supervision.
Kerri A. Porter, 40, of Gouverneur, was charged by village police Feb. 5, with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration, or BAC, of at least 0.08%.
Her BAC was determined to be 0.15%, and she was released on appearance tickets.
Robert F. Horton, no age listed, of Gouverneur, was charged by village police Feb. 9, with two counts of second-degree criminal contempt for allegedly violating a court order of protection.
Scott W. Cousino, 30, of Hermon, was charged by village police Feb. 10, for second-degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child following an investigation into a November incident.
He was released under probation supervision.
Elisa Drummond, 49, of Gouverneur, was charged by village police Feb. 25, with third-degree criminal mischief.
Police allege Ms. Drummond broke a bedroom window at a transitional living site on Feb. 18. The damages totaled $377.88, according to police.
Rachel L. Nickels, of Nicholville, was charged by village police Feb. 27, with criminal obstruction of breathing related to a Dec. 3 incident at Gouverneur Hospital.
She was released on an appearance ticket.
