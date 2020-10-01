GOUVERNEUR — Scott A. Bell Jr., 30, of Gouverneur, was charged by village police on Aug. 30 with driving while intoxicated and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Police stopped Mr. Bell at 11:07 p.m. on Aug. 30, because his headlights were not operating correctly as he was driving west on West Main Street in the village. His blood alcohol content, or BAC, was at least 0.08%. Mr. Bell was released with uniform traffic tickets and a Gouverneur Town Court date.
Larissa M. Carlin, 30, of Hermon, was charged by village police on Sept. 3 with petit larceny and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
It’s alleged that on Aug. 18, Ms. Carlin entered Kinney Drugs, 17 Clinton St., and shoplifted four Versace Cologne bottles. She was issued an appearance ticket with a Gouverneur Town Court date.
Samantha L. Jadhon, 28, of Utica, was charged by village police on Sept. 3 with petit larceny.
It’s alleged that Ms. Jadhon stole CC Gummie Bears and Airheads Bites from the Kinney Drugs, 17 Clinton St. She was released with an appearance ticket with a Gouverneur Town Court date.
Dylan Earl J. Miller, 25, Daniel E. Miller, 36, and Michelle C. Little, 26, all of Gouverneur, were charged by village police on Sept. 5 with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, illegal possession of a hypodermic needle and inadequate headlamps.
The three were arrested following a traffic stop on Waid Street. Upon an investigation, the three were allegedly found to be in possession of a controlled substance, which field tested positive for heroin/fentanyl and illegal possession of hypodermic needles. All three were issued appearance tickets with a Gouverneur Town Court date.
Dylan E. Miller, 25, of Gouverneur, was charged by village police on Sept. 15 with three counts of petit larceny.
It’s alleged that Mr. Miller stole merchandise from Bowhall’s Family Store, 23 Hailesboro St., on three separate occasions by issuing a bad check. He was issued appearance tickets with a Gouverneur Town Court date
Hailee M. Juntunen, 18, of Gouverneur, was charged by village police on Sept. 22 with petit larceny and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
It’s alleged that Ms. Juntunen stole merchandise totaling $126.12 from Kinney Drugs, 371 East Main St., on Sept. 10, with two minors present using their backpacks to conceal the items. She was issued appearance tickets with a Gouverneur Town Court date.
Nickolas J. Strader, 19, of LaFargeville, was charged by village police on Sept. 26 with driving while intoxicated and failure to signal.
It’s alleged that Mr. Strader was traveling on West Main Street and failed to signal a lane change. He was allegedly found to be driving while intoxicated, and his BAC was found to be 0.09% He was issued appearance tickets with a Gouverneur Town Court date.
Jessica R. Fadden, 34, of Cicero, was arrested by village police on Sept. 28 for aggravated driving while intoxicated and failure to keep right.
It’s alleged that Ms. Fadden was driving on Hailesboro Street and failed to keep right. She was found to be intoxicated and taken to the village police department for processing. A breath test determined her blood alcohol content, or BAC, was 0.33%. She was issued uniform traffic tickets and a Gouverneur Town Court date.
