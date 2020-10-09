LOWVILLE — Timothy A. Gorczyca, 61, of 4107 Center St., Lyons Falls, was charged Thursday by sheriff’s deputies with driving while intoxicated and several other traffic tickets after a reported drive complaint in the town of Turin early Thursday afternoon.
According to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, deputies report a motorist observed a vehicle strike guide rails on Route 12 in the town of Turin. The motorist who observed the incident called 911 and deputies were able to intercept the vehicle on Route 12 near the village of Lowville. The driver was identified as Mr. Gorczya.
When speaking with him, deputies detected the smell of alcohol, as well as observed an open container of Keystone Ice in the center console. Mr. Gorczyca failed field sobriety tests at the scene and he was taken to the county public safety building where he was alleged to have a 0.10% BAC, or blood alcohol content. He was processed and released with appearance tickets returnable to the Town of Lowville Court at a later, unspecified date.
William B. Shutts, 33, of Forestport, Oneida County, was charged Sunday by sheriff’s deputies with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, failure to maintain lane, criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia (packaging), second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia (scale) and third-degree manufacturing methamphetamine following a traffic stop on the Moose River Road in the town of Lyonsdale.
According to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, deputies report Mr. Shutts was stopped for a traffic violation. After further investigation, it was found that Mr. Shutts held a revoked New York state license. Prior to the vehicle being towed, a vehicle inventory was conducted. Mr. Shutts was found to be in possession of materials used to manufacture methamphetamine, as well as other paraphernalia. State police’s Contaminated Crime Scene Emergency Response Team was contacted and secured the scene and evidence.
Mr. Shutts was taken to the county public safety building following the incident. He was arraigned in the Town of Greig Court and released on his own recognizance.
