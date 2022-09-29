Jordan M. Halladay, 32, of Rensselaer Falls, was charged by state police Wednesday with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a misdemeanor, following a report of a domestic incident Tuesday at a King Street residence in the village.
An investigation determined that Mr. Halladay was involved in a verbal altercation with the victim and threw glass items against the wall.
Mr. Halladay left the scene before troopers arrived, but was located Wednesday and taken to the state police statio in Canton for processing. He is to appear in Canton Town Court at a later date.
Richard A. Dominie, 19, of Lisbon, with charged by state police Wednesday with third-degree criminal mischief, second-degree criminal trespass and disorderly conduct following a criminal mischief complaint in the town of Lisbon.
Troopers said they responded to a residence on the Fulton Road in the town of Lisbon and determined that Mr. Dominie had a verbal altercation with the owners of the residence that led to him breaking windows on the garage door and a side window.
He was arraigned in Lisbon Town Court and released on his own recognizance.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.