CANTON — Trevor M. Jameson, 26, of Ogdensburg, was charged by St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies Thursday with first-degree promoting prison contraband, a felony, and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.
Police allege Mr. Jameson was in possession of methamphetamine while incarcerated at the county jail in Canton last month. He was issued appearance tickets for Canton Town Court.
Trevor Dishaw, 36, of Lisbon, was charged by Ogdensburg police Wednesday with third-degree grand larceny and possession of a forged instrument, both felonies, on two City Court arrest warrants. He was released on his own recognizance.
Joseph C. Marriott, 56, of Ogdensburg, was charged by Ogdensburg police Wednesday with fourth-degree stalking, a misdemeanor, on a City Court arrest warrant. He was released on his own recognizance.
Jennifer L. Woodward, 43, of Norwood, was charged by state police Thursday with petit larceny in connection with a March 8 larceny report in Norfolk.
An unnamed 18-year-old, of Canton, was charged by state police Thursday with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration, or BAC, of at least 0.08%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.