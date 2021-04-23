CANTON — Pamela L. Bushey, 39, of Canton, was charged by village police Thursday with third-degree assault and third-degree menacing, both misdemeanors, following an investigation into a domestic incident from Tuesday.
Police allege Ms. Bushey used a TV cable to strike a victim several times “causing physical pain, bruising and fear.”
She was released on her own recognizance, and a temporary order of protection was issued.
Tony D. Young, 58, of Ogdensburg, was charged by St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies Wednesday with driving while intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration, or BAC, of at least 0.08% and obstructed license plate following a traffic stop on Patterson Street in the city.
Mr. Young’s BAC was determined to be 0.10% by a breath test, according to police.
Natasha R. LaJoy, 21, of Ogdensburg, was charged by city police Thursday with first-degree criminal contempt, a felony, and second-degree menacing, a misdemeanor, following a report of a domestic incident.
Kayla N. D’Agostino, 27, of Richville, was charged by state police Wednesday with operating a motor vehicle while ability impaired by drugs, a misdemeanor.
Zachary T. Dailey, 29, of Ogdensburg, was charged by state police April 19 with three counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, false inspection certificate and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Dale S. Thompson, 51, of Winthrop, was charged by state police Wednesday with first-degree filing a false instrument and second-degree possession of a forged instrument, both felonies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.