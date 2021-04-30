OGDENSBURG — Terry H. Gemmill, 55, of Ogdensburg, was charged by state police Thursday with second-degree possession of a forged instrument, first-degree falsifying business records and first-degree false instrument, all felonies, related to a fraud complaint in the city.
Logan M. Johns, 24, of Hermon, was charged by state police early Friday morning with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, both misdemeanors. The charges stem from a Thursday night traffic stop in Ogdensburg.
