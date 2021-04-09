RUSSELL — Aidon R. Clothier, 22, of Potsdam, was charged by state police Thursday with two counts of first-degree criminal contempt, a felony, and two counts of fourth-degree stalking, a misdemeanor, related to an alleged order of protection violation in Russell.
Michelle B. Homer, 58, of Ogdensburg, was charged by city police Thursday with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a misdemeanor, on a City Court arrest warrant.
Mary M. Downing, 38, of Canton, was charged by state police Thursday with three counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and one count of second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.
