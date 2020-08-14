Tyren A. Terrance, 25, of Akwesasne, was charged by state police early Friday morning with first-offense driving while intoxicated and aggravated DWI. The charges stem from a traffic stop at about 12:57 a.m. on International Bridge Road in Massena.
Blotter: St. Lawrence County Police activity for Friday, Aug. 14
