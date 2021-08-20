OGDENSBURG — City police charged Britney M. Pray, 31, of Ogdensburg with a misdemeanor count of third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation following a motor vehicle accident at 11:35 a.m. Thursday on the 400 block of Washington Street. She was released on a ticket returnable on Sept. 7.
City police charged Dennis R. Martin, 22, of Ogdensburg with a misdemeanor count of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance at 12:10 a.m. Thursday in the 600 block of Elizabeth Street. He was released on an appearance ticket.
City police charged Tanner L. Delarge, 24, of Ogdensburg with two misdemeanor counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance at 12:10 a.m. Thursday in the 600 block of Elizabeth Street. He was released on an appearance ticket.
City police charged Jarrod A. Oshier, 23, of Ogdensburg with a misdemeanor count of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance following a menacing investigation at 2:55 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Jefferson Avenue. He was released on an appearance ticket.
State police charged Victoria L. Burnham, 24, of Hermon with five counts of misdemeanor seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance at 7:50 p.m. Thursday in the town of Canton. They also charged Christopher A. Lanning, 24, of Potsdam with one misdemeanor count of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and one misdemeanor count of criminal use of drug paraphernalia (scales) at 8:30 a.m. Thursday in the town of Canton. Both were released on appearance tickets.
