CANTON — Jean-Simon Audet, 27, of Orleans, was charged by state police Thursday with driving while intoxicated following a stop at the port of entry in Massena.
Police said U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers advised that a vehicle pulled up to a closed lane at the port of entry attempting to cross into the United States. Upon inspecting Mr. Audet’s vehicle, police said they found several empty alcoholic beverage cans and bottles inside the vehicle. Police said Mr. Audet would not provide a breath sample to determine the alcohol concentration in his blood.
Rachel R. Mazzola, 36, of Oswegatchie, was charged by state police Wednesday with petit larceny following a report of an incident at about 3:41 p.m.
Jeffrey J. Cota, of Hermon, was charged by St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies this week with fourth-degree criminal mischief, petit larceny and second-degree harassment, following an investigation into a reported domestic incident. Police allege Mr. Cota stole property and prevented the victim from completing a 911 call during a physical altercation. A stay away order of protection was issued in favor of the victim.
Dylan A. Detlor, 36, of Russell, was charged by sheriff’s deputies this week with fourth-degree criminal mischief and DWI following an investigation into a reported domestic incident. Police allege Mr. Detlor damaged the property of another person and left the scene before police arrived. When police located Mr. Detlor, they determine he was intoxicated, with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.09 percent. An order of protection was issued in favor of the victim.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.