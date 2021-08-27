OGDENSBURG — William J. LaRock Jr., 32, of Ogdensburg, was charged by Ogdensburg police Thursday with second-degree criminal contempt, a misdemeanor, and second-degree escape from custody, a felony. He was remanded to St. Lawrence County jail, Canton, without bail on the contempt charge, according to jail records.
Blotter: St. Lawrence County police activity for Friday, Aug. 27
-
Parents speak out against students wearing masks in Massena Central classrooms
-
Owner of Uncle Sam Boat Tours explains why smoke billowed from boat on Friday, credits captain for effort
-
IRS offers new details on glitch that delayed child tax credits
-
Alexandria Bay 21-year-old injured in I-81 rollover Wednesday in Adams
-
The vaccinated are worried and scientists don’t have answers on breakthrough COVID
