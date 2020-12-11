LISBON — Bobby J. LaFave, 46, of Canton, and Jason R. Menard, 42, of Ogdensburg, were each charged by state police Tuesday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance following a traffic stop on Route 68 in Lisbon.
Police said they conducted the stop on a 2006 blue Mitsubishi Eclipse for having an inadequate exhaust. Mr. LaFave, the operator, was found to have a suspended license, and police allege he was in possession of an unspecified quantity of methamphetamine.
Police allege Mr. Menard was also in possession of methamphetamine and metal knuckles. Mr. Menard was additionally charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and remanded to St. Lawrence County jail, Canton, without bail.
Mr. LaFave was released on appearance tickets.
Eddie Johnson, 52, of Massena, was charged by state police Wednesday with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle following a traffic stop on Route 812 in Pitcairn.
Police said they conducted the stop on a 2007 red Dodge Dakota for having inoperable break lamps and found a record of 16 previous suspensions on Mr. Johnson’s suspended license.
David R. Gladle, 62, of Edwards, was charged by state police Thursday with first-offense driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration, or BAC, of at least 0.08%.
