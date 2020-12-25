CANTON — Francis R. Baker, 46, of Hammond, was charged by St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies at about 8:10 a.m. Thursday with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and fifth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance.
The charges stem from an investigation into methamphetamine possession and sale.
Mr. Baker was arraigned virtually and remanded to St. Lawrence County jail, Canton, without bail, for having two prior felony convictions.
The investigation is ongoing, and sheriff’s deputies are being assisted by U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations, the St. Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office, Ogdensburg police, state police and the county Drug Task Force.
Justa L. Tupper, 37, of Gouverneur, was charged by state police Wednesday with fourth-degree criminal mischief and two counts of petit larceny.
The charges stem from a shoplifting report received Dec. 19.
Linda L. Rusaw, 53, and Patricia A. Burleigh, 52, both of Massena, were each charged by state police Tuesday with first-degree unlawful deal with a child involving alcohol.
Natalie G. Plunkett, 34, of Potsdam, was charged by Potsdam police Wednesday with second-degree criminal contempt and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Police allege Ms. Plunkett took a vehicle without the owner’s consent, while an order of protection was in place for the vehicle owner. Police said they located Ms. Plunkett driving the vehicle on Elm Street and took her to the village police department for processing.
Dylan L. Daniell, 27, of Nicholville, was charged by state police Tuesday with endangering the welfare of a child.
The charge stems from a report received Nov. 13.
Anne M. Ward, 60, of Lisbon, was charged by state police Tuesday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration, or BAC, of at least 0.08% following a stop in Madrid.
