OGDENSBURG — Jonathon B. Howe, 27, of Massena; Llajesli S. Santiago, 23, of New York City; and Karen S. Cota, 44, of Massena; were each charged by state police early Thursday morning with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance in Ogdensburg.
Mr. Howe was charged with an additional count of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Joey D. Durham, 36, of Hammond, was charged by state police Wednesday with third-degree burglary. The charge stems from a May 21 report of a burglary in Macomb.
Enos H. Glick, 49, of Rensselaer Falls, was charged by state police Thursday with reckless endangerment of property in connection with an Oct. 31 report out of Lisbon.
An unidentified 18-year-old man, of Potsdam, was charged by state police Thursday with misdemeanor assault, recklessly causing physical injury. The charge stems from a Nov. 29 report out of Parishville.
Chad N. Curran, 28, of Massena, was charged by state police Thursday with second-degree criminal contempt for allegedly violating a court order of protection.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.