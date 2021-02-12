PIERREPONT — Cory J. MacMartin, 34, of Heuvelton, was charged by state police early Thursday morning in Pierrepont with felony driving while intoxicated, for having a previous DWI conviction in the last 10 years, and felony aggravated DWI for having a child in the vehicle.
He was additionally charged with driving while ability impaired by a combination of drugs and alcohol, operating a motor vehicle while ability impaired by drugs, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, all misdemeanors.
Mackenzie T. Daniels, 31, of DeKalb Junction, was charged by state police Thursday in Oswegatchie with operating a motor vehicle while ability impaired by drugs, misdemeanor DWI and felony aggravated DWI for having a 13-year-old in the vehicle.
Mitchell W. LaRose, 33, of Massena, was charged by state police Thursday with petit larceny related to a shoplifting report from Dec. 24.
Joseph E. Miller, 19, of Gouverneur, was charged by state police early Friday morning with operating a motor vehicle while ability impaired by drugs and three counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Zachary T. Dailey, 29, of Ogdensburg, was charged by Ogdensburg police Thursday with petit larceny.
Andrew J. Miller, 32, of Potsdam, was charged by Potsdam police Thursday with fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree harassment following a report of a domestic incident on Cherry Street.
