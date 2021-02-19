LISBON — Amber L. Simmons, 39, of Gouverneur, was charged by St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies Wednesday with fourth-degree grand larceny following an investigation into a larceny complaint from Jan. 11 in Lisbon.
Police allege Ms. Simmons stole a debit card and used the card’s information to make multiple ATM withdrawals in December and January.
Mark R. Patnode, 59, of Massena, was charged by sheriff’s deputies Tuesday with petit larceny and five counts of issuing a bad check stemming from complaints made by Wayne’s Gas and Service in Madrid.
Police allege Mr. Patnode pumped gasoline without the funds to pay and wrote five bad checks to Wayne’s on separate dates.
Chad W. Amo, 41, of Massena, was charged by state police Thursday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration, or BAC, of at least 0.08%.
Lance G. Felix, 49, and Lesa A. Felix, 52, both of Winthrop, were arrested by state police Thursday night in Stockholm following a DWI incident.
Mr. Felix was charged with DWI and aggravated DWI. Ms. Felix was charged with resisting arrest and second-degree obstruction of governmental administration.
Nicole L. Gilbert, 36, of Ogdensburg, was charged by Ogdensburg police Wednesday with driving while ability impaired by drugs and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.