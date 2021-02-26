LISBON — Jeremiah S. Cota, 42, of Lisbon, was charged by St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies Wednesday with third-degree unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine following a county Drug Task Force investigation.
Police allege Mr. Cota was in possession of several components and lab equipment used in the manufacture of methamphetamine.
He was arraigned in Canton Town Court and released on an appearance ticket.
Ogdensburg police, a state police Contaminated Crime Scene Evidence Recovery Team and the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision assisted in the investigation.
Steven M. Halle, 42, of Ogdensburg, was charged by Ogdensburg police Thursday with third-degree falsely reporting an incident on Chimney Point Drive.
William W. Lovely, 47, and Ashley M. Williams, 25, both of Ogdensburg, were each charged by state police Thursday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance in Canton.
Mr. Lovely was charged with an additional count of possession.
Kerry S. Foster, 29, of Norwood, was charged by state police Thursday with fourth-degree criminal mischief and petit larceny related to a report of mischief Feb. 14 in Lawrence.
