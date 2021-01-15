OGDENSBURG — Noelle A. Bishop, 28, of Ogdensburg, was charged by Ogdensburg police Thursday with endangering the welfare of a child and resisting arrest following a report of a domestic incident on Champlain Street.
Robert P. Forsythe, 36, of Canton, was charged by state police Thursday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and petit larceny following an investigation into a shoplifting complaint in Potsdam.
Olajuwon J. Holt, 26, of Rochester, was charged by state police Thursday with second-degree criminal contempt for allegedly violating an order of protection in Ogdensburg.
Timothy J. Lalonde, 42, of Ogdensburg, was charged by state police Friday with petit larceny following a shoplifting complaint in Oswegatchie.
Bruce D. McDonald, 37, of Massena, was charged with two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance in Massena.
