Man faces new charges in Franklin Co. police pursuit

Adobe Stock

Police blotter

MASSENA — Karen S. Cota, 45, and Jonathon B. Howe, 27, both of Massena, were each charged by state police Friday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance following a report of a domestic incident.

Mr. Howe was charged with an additional count of possession, and both individuals were released on appearance tickets.

Richard B. Spagnoli, 30, of Massena, was charged with second-degree criminal contempt for allegedly violating an order of protection. He was remanded to St. Lawrence County jail, Canton.

George E. Tenberg, 34, of Potsdam, was charged by state police Thursday with second-degree unlawful imprisonment following a report of a domestic incident.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.