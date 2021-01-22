Police blotter
MASSENA — Karen S. Cota, 45, and Jonathon B. Howe, 27, both of Massena, were each charged by state police Friday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance following a report of a domestic incident.
Mr. Howe was charged with an additional count of possession, and both individuals were released on appearance tickets.
Richard B. Spagnoli, 30, of Massena, was charged with second-degree criminal contempt for allegedly violating an order of protection. He was remanded to St. Lawrence County jail, Canton.
George E. Tenberg, 34, of Potsdam, was charged by state police Thursday with second-degree unlawful imprisonment following a report of a domestic incident.
