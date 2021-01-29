OSWEGATCHIE — Victoria L. Burnham, 24, of Hermon, was charged by state police Thursday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia in Oswegatchie.
Michael B. Middlemiss, 31, of Madrid, and Jordin J. Hazelton, 26, of Philadelphia, were each arrested by state police this month following a Dec. 21 report of a weapon sale.
Mr. Hazelton was charged Wednesday with private firearm sale violation, a misdemeanor. Mr. Middlemiss was charged Jan. 11 with criminal purchase of a weapon, a felony. Mr. Hazelton was released on his own recognizance, and Mr. Middlemiss was remanded to St. Lawrence County jail, Canton.
Jay A. Daniels, 41, of Potsdam, was charged by state police Thursday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance in Canton.
Kyle S. Marshall, 32, of Winthrop, was charged by state police Thursday with third-degree unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine related to a report of manufacturing meth in Stockholm in September. He was released on his own recognizance.
