MASSENA — Jon J. Sawyer, 54, of Lisbon, was charged by state police Thursday with second-degree criminal contempt for allegedly violating a court order of protection.
Tracy M. Hance, 38, of DeKalb, and Dustin J. Davis, 38, of Hermon, were arrested by state police Dec. 15, on drug and weapons charges.
Ms. Hance was charged with two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. Mr. Davis was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of marijuana and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
Lynsey N. Parody, 31, of Ogdensburg, was charged by Ogdensburg police Thursday with third-degree sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child, both misdemeanors. She was arrested on an Ogdensburg City Court warrant and released on her own recognizance.
Shawna S. Goodenough, 27, of Watertown, was charged by Ogdensburg police Thursday with petit larceny following an investigation into a larceny report at Walmart.
