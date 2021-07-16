CANTON — Zachary T. Dailey, 29, of Ogdensburg, was arrested by Ogdensburg police Wednesday on a St. Lawrence County Court warrant. He is being held in St. Lawrence County jail, Canton, on $1,000 cash bail for a third-degree burglary charge, according to jail records.
Jarrod A. Oshier, 23, no fixed address, was charged by Ogdensburg police Wednesday with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a misdemeanor. He was arrested on a City Court warrant stemming from a larceny complaint.
Kimberly A. Larock, 32, of Canton, was charged by state police Thursday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor, in the town of Lisbon.
