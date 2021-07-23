OGDENSBURG — Andrew M. Petrie, 20, of Ogdensburg, was charged by city police Thursday with third-degree burglary, a felony, petit larceny and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, both misdemeanors, following an investigation into an alleged larceny from Walmart on Wednesday.
Police allege Mr. Petrie stole a Muzzleloader rifle from the store, 3000 Ford St. Extension. He was previously charged Wednesday with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a felony, and fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a misdemeanor.
Dale D. LaMay Jr., 52, of Ogdensburg, was charged by city police Thursday with first-degree criminal contempt, a felony, on a City Court arrest warrant.
