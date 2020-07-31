Johnathan R. Barto, 25, of Brasher Falls, was charged by St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies this week with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal use of drug paraphernalia and driving while ability impaired by drugs.
Police responded to a report of a person passed out behind the wheel of a truck while the vehicle was parked and the engine running in Potsdam.
Barto was found to be operating the vehicle and under the influence of drugs. Police said they found illegal narcotics during a search of the truck.
Barto was transported to the county Public Safety Complex, Canton, and released under probation supervision.
Kaitlyn A. Robinson, 29, of Rensselaer Falls, was charged by state police Thursday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. The charges stem from a traffic stop at about 11:14 p.m. on Water Street in Oswegatchie.
Heather Loucks, 30, of Gouverneur, was charged by Gouverneur police Tuesday with second-degree criminal contempt. Police allege Loucks violated a stay away order of protection issued by Jefferson County Family Court by contacting a protected party.
Jillian R. Reff, 25, of Cape Vincent, was arrested by Gouverneur police June 7, on a bench warrant for failing to cooperate with a court order on a third-degree manufacturing methamphetamine charge.
Hadden M. Hinds, 19, of Gouverneur, was charged by Gouverneur police June 11, with third-degree criminal mischief. Police allege Hinds drove a red Ford Explorer on June 6, tearing up ground in Mills Park on Johnstown Street, causing an estimated $815.73 in damage.
Troy W. Brothers, 20, of Gouverneur, was charged by Gouverneur police June 19, with two counts of petit larceny. Police allege Brothers stole merchandise from Kinney Drugs and Small Town Supply on two separate occasions.
