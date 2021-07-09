NORFOLK — Donald F. Halvorsen Jr., 65, of Norfolk, was charged by St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies early Friday morning with driving while intoxicated, aggravated DWI for having a blood alcohol concentration, or BAC, of at least 0.18%, and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration.
The charges stem from a traffic stop on Route 56 in Norfolk. A breath sample indicated Mr. Halvorsen’s BAC was 0.19%, according to police.
Sheri A. Francis, 38, of Massena, was charged by Potsdam police Thursday night with DWI following a traffic stop initiated for having no headlights on Market Street.
Kimberlee A. Steinberg, 40, and David S. Rixon, 58, both of Rensselaer Falls, were charged by state police Thursday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. Mr. Rixon was charged with two additional counts of possession.
Eric P. June, 38, of Gouverneur, was charged by state police Thursday with second-degree criminal trespass and acting in a manner injurious to a child following a report of a domestic incident.
Kristi Annette Lalone, 35, of Ogdensburg, was charged by Ogdensburg police Thursday with endangering the welfare of a child and second-degree harassment on arrest warrants from a previous complaint.
Krystal M. Hart, 31, of Norfolk, was arrested by Ogdensburg police Thursday on three City Court bench warrants and one County Court bench warrant.
She is being held in St. Lawrence County jail, Canton, on an unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine charge without bail, according to jail records.
