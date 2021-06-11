OGDENSBURG — Tammy Vinch, 45, of Ogdensburg, was charged by city police Thursday with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a misdemeanor, following an investigation into an incident on Ford Street.
Patrick M. Burns, 24, of Gouverneur, was charged by state police early Friday morning with misdemeanor criminal mischief for allegedly causing less than $250 in property damage.
The charge stems from a June 5 incident in Gouverneur.
