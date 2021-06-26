Jacob T. LaVigne, 21, of Ogdensburg, was charged by state police last weekend with misdemeanor driving while intoxicated following a personal injury crash in the city.
Corey G. Young, 36, of Morristown, was charged by state police Thursday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor, in the town of Oswegatchie.
John W. Holmes, 30, of Massena, was charged by state police Thursday with misdemeanor criminal mischief for allegedly intending to damage someone’s property. The charge stems from a reported domestic incident in Massena.
