Keith J. McCauley, 34, of Canton, was charged by St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies Thursday with two counts of second-degree criminal contempt following an investigation into a domestic incident. Police allege Mr. McCauley went to a residence Wednesday and made contact with two people protected under a stay-away order of protection issued in Canton Town Court. He was released under probation supervision.
Two male minors — one age 16, of Lisbon, arrested June 19, and the other 13, of Hammond, arrested Wednesday — were each charged by state police with fourth-degree grand larceny by means of a credit card. No additional details are available at this time.
Deric J. Krake, 26, of Hammond, was charged by state police Friday, with second-degree menacing with a weapon, third-degree criminal mischief causing property damage worth more than $250, and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, elevated to a felony because of a previous conviction. Mr. Krake was held, and no bail information was available at the time of this report.
