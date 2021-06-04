CANTON — Corey J. Kellison, 36, of Massena, was charged by St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies Monday with first-degree criminal contempt and aggravated family offense, both felonies.
Police allege Mr. Kellison violated a court order of protection by contacting a protected party by phone while incarcerated in county jail on April 19.
Jebidiah M. Euto, 32, of Brasher Falls, was charged by sheriff’s deputies Thursday with third-degree criminal mischief, a felony, fourth-degree criminal mischief, petit larceny and resisting arrest, all misdemeanors, and second-degree harassment, a violation.
The charges stem from a Monday incident in the town of Lawrence. Police allege Mr. Euto took a person’s phone, prevented them from calling 911 and damaged the phone. An order of protection was issued.
Terry J. Hanna Jr., no age provided, of Winthrop, was charged by sheriff’s deputies Monday with reckless endangerment, trespass, endangering the welfare of a child and second-degree harassment following a report of a May 20 domestic incident in the town of Stockholm.
Arthur D. Knowles, 56, of Gouverneur, was charged by Gouverneur police May 22 with second-degree assault.
Police allege Mr. Knowles used a machete to stab a person in the right armpit during a domestic incident on Prospect Street. He was released under probation supervision.
Elijah J. Pierce, 19, of Harrisville, was charged by Gouverneur police May 15 with driving while intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration, or BAC, of at least 0.08% and an inadequate headlight infraction.
Police allege Mr. Pierce was driving a red Chevrolet pickup truck south on Hailesboro Street with “defective headlights.”
Kellie E. Gerthoffer, 39, of Gouverneur, was charged by Gouverneur police May 16 with sixth-degree conspiracy on an arrest warrant for failing to appear in court.
