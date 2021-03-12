Police blotter
OSWEGATCHIE — William G. Gagnon, 29, of Ogdensburg, was charged by St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies March 6 with first-degree criminal contempt, a felony, and second-degree harassment, a violation, following a report of a domestic incident in Oswegatchie.
Police allege Mr. Gagnon had physical contact with a victim protected by a court order of protection. He was released under probation supervision.
Matthew S. Shatraw, 27, of Richville, was charged by Ogdensburg police Thursday with second-degree assault, a felony, and endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor, on two City Court arrest warrants stemming from a domestic incident.
Sheldon J. Dunn Jr., 28, of Brooklyn, and Jamie K. Shaver, 33, of Ogdensburg, were each charged by Ogdensburg police Thursday with fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a felony, following a traffic stop on Rensselaer Avenue.
Mr. Dunn was additionally charged with third-degree unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor.
Jennifer L. St. Germain, 49, of Ogdensburg, was charged by state police Thursday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle following a traffic stop in Ogdensburg.
