GOUVERNEUR — Caleb V. Whitton, 19, of Gouverneur, was charged by state police Thursday with two counts of second-degree criminal contempt and third-degree obscenity following an investigation into a report of an order of protection violation.
Police allege Mr. Whitton violated an order of protection by repeatedly contacting the protected party on social media and sending the party a pornographic image. Police located Mr. Whitton and further allege he was in violation of a separate order of protection by being at a protected party’s residence.
He was held in St. Lawrence County jail, Canton, on $50 cash bail or $100 bond, and was issued appearance tickets for Fowler Town Court.
Victoria L. Baker, 37, of Rensselaer Falls, was charged by state police early Friday morning with operating a motor vehicle while ability impaired by drugs, a misdemeanor, in Canton.
