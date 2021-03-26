BRASHER FALLS — An unnamed 7-year-old boy, of Brasher Falls, was charged by state police Tuesday with third-degree rape, a felony, in connection with a sex offense complaint from Nov. 25. State police on Friday morning confirmed the age of the accused is 7.
Brian A. Simmons, 42, of Gouverneur, was charged by state police Thursday with aggravated family offense, a felony, and second-degree criminal contempt, a misdemeanor, following a report of a domestic incident in Fowler.
Gregory D. Perry, 52, of Ogdensburg, was charged by state police Thursday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, both misdemeanors, in Oswegatchie.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.