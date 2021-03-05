GOUVERNEUR — Michael J. Butterfield, 40, of Gouverneur, was charged by St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies Thursday with second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a felony, two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, criminal use of drug paraphernalia, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, all misdemeanors, and traffic tickets.
The charges stem from a traffic stop on Grove Street. Police allege Mr. Butterfield was in possession of more than 10 grams of methamphetamine, glassine envelopes of fentanyl and oxycodone pills.
He was arraigned virtually and remanded to St. Lawrence County jail, Canton.
Jeffrey P. Gladle, 22, of Edwards, was charged by state police Thursday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration, or BAC, of at least 0.08%, both misdemeanors, in Canton.
Kelsey R. Dwello, 23, of Fine, was charged by state police early Friday morning with third-degree criminal mischief, a felony, and fourth-degree criminal mischief, a misdemeanor, stemming from a domestic incident.
William J. Roome, 57, of Madrid, was charged by state police Thursday with fourth-degree stalking, a misdemeanor, related to a harassment complaint from Wednesday.
