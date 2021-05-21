NORFOLK — Curtis A. Kellison, 36, of Norwood, was charged by state police Thursday with felony driving while intoxicated, for having a previous DWI conviction in the last 10 years, and misdemeanor aggravated DWI in the town of Norfolk.
Courtney E. Lashomb, 30, of Massena, was charged by state police Wednesday with three counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance in Lisbon.
Carolyn P. Gordon, 21, of Madrid, Jordan M. Newcombe, 25, of Norfolk, Dillan M. McCarthy, 28, of Winthrop, and Nancy S. Perry, 35, of Massena, were each charged by state police Wednesday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance in Morristown.
Kimberly A. Larock, 32, of Canton, was charged by state police Thursday with petit larceny following a shoplifting complaint.
Jeremiah S. Cota, 42, of Lisbon, was charged by state police Thursday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia in the town of Oswegatchie.
Melissa R. Gordon, 41, of Ogdensburg, was charged by state police Thursday with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance in Ogdensburg.
Holly L. Snyder, 39, of Massena, was charged by state police Thursday with five counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance in Massena.
Vincent E. Perelli, 48, of Waddington, was charged by state police Thursday with operating a motor vehicle while ability impaired by drugs in connection with a personal injury crash from Dec. 12.
Janet L. Ritchie, 56, of Ogdensburg, was charged by Ogdensburg police Thursday with endangering the welfare of a child following a complaint at Belmont Courts.
