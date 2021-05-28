OGDENSBURG — Kent Augustus Truax, 58, of Ogdensburg, was charged by city police Thursday with second-degree assault, a felony, following a complaint near the Centenial Terrace high rise. A no harassment order of protection was issued in City Court.
Conrad Allen Larock, 38, of Ogdensburg, was charged by city police Thursday with second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon following the execution of a search warrant at 118 Oak Street.
Gary A. Geddes, 36, of Ogdensburg, was charged by city police Thursday with second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, also at the Oak Street residence.
