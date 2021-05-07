POTSDAM — Tanya Sala, 49, of Potsdam, was charged by Potsdam police Thursday with driving while intoxicated and aggravated DWI with a blood alcohol concentration, or BAC, of at least 0.18% following a traffic stop on Lawrence Avenue.
Cory J. MacMartin, 34, of Canton, was charged by state police Wednesday with second-degree criminal contempt for allegedly violating a court order of protection in connection with a Feb. 11 complaint.
Joni L. George, 42, of Madrid, was charged by state police Wednesday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance in Oswegatchie.
Daniel J. Alessi, 46, of Penfield, was charged by state police Thursday with two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance in Oswegatchie.
Corby Jock, 34, of Snye, Québec, was charged by state police Thursday with operating a motor vehicle while ability impaired by drugs and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Bonnie L. Jeror, 37, of Massena, was charged by Gouverneur police on April 5 with petit larceny. Police allege she stole makeup and cologne products totaling $90.69 from Kinney Drugs.
Brittney J. Gardner, 33, of Gouverneur, was charged by Gouverneur police on April 9 with DWI and aggravated DWI in connection with a drunk driving report from March 2. An investigation indicated Ms. Gardner was operating a 2005 gray Subaru with a BAC of 0.28%.
Kayla M. Ward, 23, and Brenda L. Ingram, 46, both of Gouverneur, were each charged by Gouverneur police on April 9 with second-degree obstructing governmental administration, third-degree criminal tampering and sixth-degree conspiracy. Police allege the pair blocked the entryway to the back screen porch at 338 W. Main St., preventing a person from turning their utilities on.
Ms. Ward was again arrested April 10 on charges of resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. Police allege she was “screaming and swinging her arms in a fighting manner” outside 338 W. Main St.
Scott W. Cousino, 31, of Gouverneur, was charged by Gouverneur police on April 10 with second-degree criminal contempt, second-degree harassment and second-degree menacing for allegedly violating an order of protection during an incident on April 8.
Police allege Mr. Cousino was driving on East Main Street and sped up toward a pedestrian in a crosswalk, then “yelled at the victim while throwing a cheeseburger at him.” The victim was protected by a no contact order of protection at the time of the incident, police said.
Debra L. Laframboise-St. Andrew, 33, of Syracuse, was charged by Gouverneur police on April 10 with second-degree assault, second-degree menacing with a weapon and two counts of third-degree criminal mischief.
Police allege she threw a glass bottle at the back of someone’s head, causing a laceration. Police further allege she damaged the windshield of a 2007 Chevrolet Equinox by striking the glass with the handle of a knife, and damaged a love seat by cutting it up with a knife.
Denny R. Youngs, 38, of Philadelphia, was charged by Gouverneur police on April 11 with second-degree obstructing government administration. Police allege he “refused to comply with lawful orders” near 338 W. Main St.
Dustin L. Nier, 34, of Gouverneur, was charged by Gouverneur police on April 12 with petit larceny. Police allege he stole cologne worth $32.99 from Kinney Drugs.
Kellie E. Gerthoffer, 39, of Gouverneur, was charged by Gouverneur police the same day with sixth-degree conspiracy for allegedly conspiring with Mr. Nier to commit petit larceny.
Shelbie L. Cousino, 24, of Gouverneur, was charged by Gouverneur police on April 16 with criminal obstruction of breathing and endangering the welfare of a child following an investigation into a domestic incident.
Police allege Ms. Cousino knelt across both legs of a person and used one of her hands around the person’s throat to choke them, then pinned their neck to the floor.
Tammy R. Clemons-Evans, 42, of Theresa, was charged by Gouverneur police on April 17 with five counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance following an investigation into a report of a suspicious vehicle.
Police allege she was in possession of three wax paper bags containing a white powdery substance that field-tested positive for fentanyl, as well as amphetamine, alprazolam and methylphenidate hydrochloride tablets.
Amber L. Gilmore, 28, of Gouverneur, was charged by Gouverneur police on April 20 with two counts of petit larceny. Police allege she stole makeup products worth a total of $47.96, as well as cologne and snack products worth $79.41 from Kinney Drugs.
Noel E. Love-Hendrick, 31, of Hermon, was charged by Gouverneur police on April 26 with petit larceny. Police allege she stole CBD oil and lip balm worth $67.46 from Kinney Drugs.
