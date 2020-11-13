PARISHVILLE — Randy L. Martin, 52, of Parishville, was charged by state police Sunday with aggravated driving while intoxicated following a one-car crash at about 3:45 p.m. at the intersection of Route 72 and Sinclair Road.
Police said they determined Mr. Martin was operating a 2003 GMC Yukon and ran off the east shoulder of Sinclair Road, striking a sign. Police said his blood alcohol content, or BAC, was 0.18%.
Justin M. Lawrence, 23, of Russell, was charged by St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies Friday with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, aggravated family offense and second-degree menacing.
The charges stem from an investigation into a report of a physical domestic incident on Fordham Hill Road. Mr. Lawrence was arraigned in Hermon Town Court and remanded to St. Lawrence County jail, Canton.
Joseph W. McGregor, 34, of Massena, was charged by state police Tuesday with petit larceny. The charge stems from a report of a vehicle larceny received Oct. 27.
Elizabeth K. Wickwire, 32, of Chase Mills, was charged by state police Tuesday with second-degree possession of a forged instrument and petit larceny in connection with a burglary reported June 27 in Norfolk.
