POTSDAM — Rebecca L. Kelly, 45, of Potsdam, was charged by Potsdam police Thursday with three counts of petit larceny.
Police allege Ms. Kelly stole items from three separate businesses in the village between Nov. 15 and 18.
Gregory D. Perry, 52, of Ogdensburg, was charged by state police Wednesday with first-offense driving while intoxicated and suspended registration. The charges stem from a traffic stop at about 9:41 a.m. in Oswegatchie.
Jaime L. Oshier, 33, of Canton, and Andrew M. Main, 37, of Lisbon, were each charged with one count of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance on Thursday morning in Lisbon.
Mr. Main was additionally charged by St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies during booking at St. Lawrence County jail, Canton, with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and first-degree promoting prison contraband.
Police responded to a complaint from officers at the facility and said Mr. Main was found to be in possession of Suboxone. He was remanded to jail without bail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.