MASSENA — Joshua J. Hollinger, 34, of Massena, was charged by state police Thursday with third-degree patronizing prostitution, acting in a manner injurious to a child and first-degree unlawful dealing with a child involving alcohol.
The charges stem from an incident reported Feb. 27.
Mark A. Francis, 47, of Lisbon, was charged by state police Thursday with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, in connection with an Oct. 30 report of a burglary.
Antonio Rodriguez, 35, of the Bronx, was charged by state police Friday with felony criminal possession of narcotics and misdemeanor operating a motor vehicle while ability impaired by drugs. He was remanded to St. Lawrence County jail, Canton.
Calap J. Teriele, 21, of Canton, was charged by state police Thursday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and operating a motor vehicle while ability impaired by drugs. The charges stem from a traffic stop at about 8:12 a.m. in Lisbon.
