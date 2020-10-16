RUSSELL — Robert C. Johnson, 34, of Russell, was charged by state police Thursday with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and failing to deliver found property, both misdemeanors, in connection to a July 28 stolen property report.
Timothy A. Turner, 49, of Brasher Falls, was charged by state police Thursday with driving while ability impaired by a combination of drugs and alcohol, a misdemeanor. The charge stems from a personal injury crash July 29.
