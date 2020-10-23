GOUVERNEUR — Dahmir Jones, 24, an inmate at Gouverneur Correctional Facility, was charged by state police Thursday with one count each of first-degree possession of dangerous prison contraband and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon with a previous conviction, both felonies.
Mr. Jones is currently serving a maximum seven-year sentence for first-degree attempted assault and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, convictions out of New York County in 2018, according to the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.
Joshua R. Pike, 30, of Heuvelton, was charged by state police Wednesday with one count of unlawful growing of cannabis, a misdemeanor, following an investigation into an animal cruelty incident for which he was also charged this week.
Josh R. Gagnon, 21, of Ogdensburg, was charged by state police Thursday with one count of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a misdemeanor.
