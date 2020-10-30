CANTON — Ian T. Martin, 23, of Gouverneur, was charged by St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies Friday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree criminal using of drug paraphernalia, both misdemeanors, and second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, a violation. The charges stem from a traffic stop on Old DeKalb Road in the town of Canton.
Police allege Martin was in possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and digital scales.
Chalsey, N. Beaulieu, 29, of Ogdensburg, was charged by Potsdam police Tuesday with driving while intoxicated, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of at least 0.08% and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.
Police said they received multiple calls shortly after 4 p.m. reporting a vehicle had struck a light post at the intersection of Maple Market streets. The vehicle, which was observed to have left the scene, was located and a traffic stop was conducted on Route 11.
A breathalyzer test indicated Beaulieu’s BAC was 0.17%.
Rita N. Campbell, 57, of Helena, was charged by state police Tuesday with second-degree criminal impersonation, a misdemeanor. The charge stems from a fraud investigation into a complaint received at about 1:53 p.m. in Massena.
Kathryn C. Kolpa, 19, of Potsdam, was charged by state police Sunday with 16 counts of misdemeanor fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property in Canton. The charges stem from an investigation into a larceny reported at about 4:45 p.m. Saturday.
