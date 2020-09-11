CANTON — Dung Nguyen, 51, of Potsdam, was charged by Potsdam police Thursday with third-degree sexual abuse and forcible touching following an investigation into an incident reported Monday.
Police allege Mr. Nguyen, an employee at Top Nails Salon on Market Street, subjected a client to sexual contact without their consent during a massage.
Daniel M. Strong, 25, of Ogdensburg, was charged by state police Thursday with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. The charges stem from an incident reported July 23.
