CANTON — Megan L. Jones, 35, of Massena, was charged by state police Wednesday with third-degree forgery, a misdemeanor, and third-degree grand larceny, a felony. The charges stem from an incident reported Feb. 25 in Massena.
Raienteres Oakes, 21, of Hogansburg, was charged Potsdam police Tuesday with criminal trespassing and petit larceny following an incident reported at about 3:37 a.m. at Clarkson University.
