CANTON — Devin J. Riley, 25, and Casey J. DeShane, 41, both of Massena, were each charged by St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies Thursday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor, and first-degree promoting prison contraband, a felony.
Police allege Riley was in possession of fentanyl while incarcerated at St. Lawrence County jail, Canton. He was arraigned virtually and remanded on $100 bail.
DeShane is alleged to have been in possession of Suboxone while incarcerated at the same facility. He was arraigned virtually and remanded without bail.
Cody J. Young, 31, of Gouverneur, was charged by state police Thursday with driving while intoxicated with a previous conviction in the last 10 years, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle with alcohol, both felonies, and misdemeanor using a vehicle without a mandated ignition interlock device.
The charges stem from a personal injury crash reported Sept. 19.
