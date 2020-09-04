CANTON — Tiffany A. Brandreth, 35, of Michigan, was charged by state police Thursday with first-offense driving while intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration, or BAC, of at least 0.08% and first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle following a report of a vehicle crash on Reynolds Road in the town of Stockholm.
Police allege Ms. Brandreth was operating a 2003 Chevrolet Venture and backing out of a driveway when she accelerated instead of braking. Police determined she crossed the road and struck a trailer parked in a lawn. The vehicle came to rest on top of the trailer and into a group of small trees, police said. Her blood alcohol concentration was determined to be 0.15%
Amber Gilmore, 28, of Pyrites, was charged by St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies Thursday with second-degree burglary and petit larceny following a report of an Aug. 28 break in at a residence in Pierrepont.
Police allege Gilmore entered a residence and stole a cell phone.
