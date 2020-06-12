St. Lawrence County
Following a one-vehicle personal injury crash Thursday on Route 11, just north of Maple Ridge Road in Gouverneur, Randy A. St. Denny, 49, of Rensselaer Falls, was airlifted by LifeNet to Upstate Medical Center, Syracuse. St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies said Mr. St. Denny’s status is not known at this time, and no charges have been filed or tickets issued, though an investigation into the crash is ongoing. Sheriff’s deputies were assisted by state police, Gouverneur Rescue and Gouverneur Fire Department.
Jonathan Burwell, 30, of Bombay, was charged Thursday by state police with third-degree unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, petit larceny and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. Police allege Mr. Burwell took a woman’s vehicle and cash without her permission on May 28. The vehicle was located the following day at a residence in Hogansburg by the St. Regis Mohawk Tribal Police.
Britany D. Cote, 30, of Massena, was charged Thursday by state police with third-degree assault, second-degree criminal trespassing and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance at a Stearns Street residence in Massena.
Stormy L. Ero, 25, of North Lawrence, was charged Wednesday by state police with second-degree aggravated harassment for allegedly threatening another person at a Lawrence residence on Route 11C.
