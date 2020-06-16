The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s office is seeking the public’s help locating the owner of a bicycle found Monday in the Hopkinton area. Anyone with information about the bicycle is encouraged to contact the sheriff’s office at 315-379-2222 and reference case No. 20S-05664. A detailed description of the bicycle or serial number will need to be provided in order to obtain the bicycle.
Duane J. Risley, 28, of Edwards, was charged early Monday morning by state police with misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, having a false inspection certificate and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, following a traffic stop on County Route 14 in Canton.
William G. Gagnon, 28, of Ogdensburg, was charged Monday by St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies with second-degree criminal contempt, fourth-degree criminal mischief and endangering the welfare of a child, following a report of a domestic incident in the town of Oswegatchie. Police allege Gagnon damaged a television belonging to the victim, in the presence of a child and while a no harassment order of protection was in place.
Patrick A. Pierce, 31, of Canton, was charged Sunday afternoon by state police with petit larceny in connection to a report of a larceny at the Potsdam Walmart, 7494 Route 11.
Shane R. Keddy, 40, of Hermon, was charged Friday by state police with second-degree criminal contempt, following a report of an incident at a residence on Route 11 in Gouverneur.
